Fall Festival 2023: See the list of events in the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fall festivals are returning across the Ozarks. Check out the schedule below.

If you would like your festival added, click here: https://www.ky3.com/page/weekend-events/. Look for updates throughout the fall.

Sunflower Patches:

Country Roads, Stotts City, Mo., Sunflower Festival September 2-17: CLICK HERE: https://countryroads.farm/missouri-sunflower-festival/

7 C’s Winery, Walnut Grove, Mo., CLICK HERE: https://www.7cswinery.com/sunflower.html

Pumpkin Patches/Corn Mazes:

Exeter Corn Maze, September 2-November 2: CLICK HERE: https://www.exetercornmaze.com/

Silver Dollar City: Harvest Festival Featuring Crafts & Pumpkins In the City, September 15-October 28: CLICK HERE: https://www.silverdollarcity.com/theme-park/festivals/harvest-festival/

Country Roads, Stotts City, Mo., Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze September 23-October 29: CLICK HERE: https://countryroads.farm/

Shepherd of the Hills: Shepherd’s Pumpkinfest, September 22-October 29: CLICK HERE: https://theshepherdofthehills.com/shepherds-pumpkinfest/

SEPTEMBER 2023:

Seymour Apple Festival, September 7-9: CLICK HERE: https://seymourapplefestival.com/?fbclid=IwAR2CETvkYshnwhRUlwWfqUlZFBTaOrDYtumfYK-v1PWMO1bCgQrldLtzzew

Springfield’s St. Elizabeth Ann Seton’s Harvest Home September 8-9: CLICK HERE: https://www.seaschurch.org/harvest-home

Japanese Fall Festival, Springfield, September 8-10: CLICK HERE: https://peacethroughpeople.org/events/japanese-fall-festival/

Buffalo Celtic Festivals, Buffalo, Mo., September 8-9: CLICK HERE: https://www.buffaloareachamber.org/celticfestival

Conway Community Days, September 8-9: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/conwaycommunitydays/

21st Annual Buffalo River Bluegrass Festival, September 7-9: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/buffaloriverbluegrass/

Your Life Matters Rally, Osage, Ark., September 9: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/Osage-Baptist-Church-324428269087/

Bolivar Country Days, September 9: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/downtownbolivar

Bikefest, Camdenton, Mo., September 13-17: CLICK HERE: https://lakebikefest.com/

Starvy Creek Fall Festival, Conway, Mo., September 14-16: CLICK HERE: https://starvycreek.com/september-festival

Branson Autumn Daze, September 14-16: CLICK HERE: https://www.explorebranson.com/event/autumn-daze-arts-crafts-music-festival/2496

Ozarks Steam Engine Association- Steam O Rama, Republic, September 14-17: CLICK HERE: https://steamorama.com/?fbclid=IwAR1TeWB7gD9iKxo7gF8hp9HYU9F7tGPJdiWX4Ywi2iH5xya2q1GW96cAIyc

Marshfield Harvest Days, September 15-16: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057586954673

Marionville Apple Fest, September 15-16: CLICK HERE: http://www.marionvilleapplefest.com/index.html

Fall Festival Cow Days 2023, Dixon, September 15-16: CLICK HERE: https://www.dixonchamberofcommerce.com/

St. Joseph the Worker Car Show, Ozark, September 16: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/events/241133088746240

Cider Days on Walnut Street, Springfield, September 16-17: Click Here: https://www.itsalldowntown.com/ciderdays/

1860′s Lifestyle Exposition, Springfield, Sept 16-17: CLICK HERE: https://www.graycampbellfarmstead.org/index.html

State of the Ozarks Fall Festival, Hollister, September 16: CLICK HERE: http://stateoftheozarks.net/showcase/events/soto-fest/

Annual Mead Fest, Walnut Grove, Mo, September 16: CLICK HERE: https://www.7cswinery.com/meadfest/meadfest.html

Hootin an Hollarin, Gainesville, September 21-23: CLICK HERE: https://hootinanhollarin.com/

HOBA Bluegrass Festival, West Plains, September 21-23: CLICK HERE: https://hobabluegrass.wixsite.com/mysite/september-2021-festival

Wilder Days 2023, Mansfield, September 22: CLICK HERE: https://www.mansfieldmochamber.org/

Lockwood “September Days”, September 22-23: Click Here: http://www.lockwoodseptemberdays.com/

Highlonesome Music Festival, Ava, September 22-24: CLICK HERE: https://www.dockleyranch.com/highlonesomemusicfest.html

Route 66 Hogs & Frogs Festival, Waynesville, September 22-24: CLICK HERE: https://www.route66hogsandfrogsfest.com/

Celebration of Nations, Rolla, September 23: CLICK HERE: https://nations.mst.edu/

Bluegrass on the Square, Greenfield, September 23: CLICK HERE: https://www.greenfieldmochamber.com/

Rhodes Mtn. Family Music Festival, Fredricktown, Mo., September 28-30: CLICK HERE: https://thepunches.org/rhodesmountainfamilymusicfestival

Black Walnut Festival in Stockton, September 28-30: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/The-Black-Walnut-Festival-438858122954851/

DCO’s Wine & Whiskey Walk, Springfield, September 29: CLICK HERE: https://www.dcoonline.com/events

Pioneer Heritage Festival of the Ozarks (Ava), September 29-30: CLICK HERE: https://heritage417.com/?fbclid=IwAR3hh9u2hBshWGW5ICll9LKNaAOFDxHFUoE627e2RSGcnZxPqSXGefuaf3w

Billings Merchants Fall Festival, September 30: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/Billings-Merchants-Association-1893727534286315/

Rockin Rogersville, September 30: CLICK HERE: https://rockinrogersville.com/

2023 Smokin’ the Ozarks EGGfest, Nixa, Mo., September 30: CLICK HERE: https://outdoorhome.com/pages/2023-eggfest-at-outdoor-home

Fall Festival and Antique Market, Fordland, September 30: CLICK HERE: https://www.schofieldgray.com/event-details/fall-festival-and-antique-market-2

T’s Disability Acceptance 5k Run, September 30: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/events/838619664027896

Newton County Homecoming Shindig & Car Show, Jasper, Ark., September 30: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/events/1331843817404939?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

OCTOBER 2022:

Maple Leaf Festival in Carthage, The Month of October: CLICK HERE: https://carthagechamber.com/maple-leaf

Branson Oktoberfest at Faith Lutheran, October 1: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/BransonOktoberfest/

Hillberry Music Festival, Eureka Springs, October 4-8: CLICK HERE: https://hillberryfestival.com/

Republic Pumpkin Daze, October 6-7: CLICK HERE: https://republicpumpkindaze.com/

Cackle Hatchery’s Annual Chicken Festival, Lebanon, Mo., October 6-7: CLICK HERE: https://www.cacklehatchery.com/annual-chicken-festival/

Open Doors United Methodist Church’s 3rd Annual Fall Craft Fair, Blue Eye, Mo., October 6-7: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/Open-Doors-United-Methodist-Church-of-Blue-Eye-367309026618609

Ozark Craft Fair, Ozark, October 6-8: CLICK HERE: https://www.ozarkcraftfair.com/

Bear City Fall Festival, Willow Springs, October 7: CLICK HERE: https://www.wschamber.net/post/bear-city-fall-festival?fbclid=IwAR3b-BzKEmMK_W8nhzgX-r7ZbnE0NQHGJiA3i00PxGtcox6E_7nxDe0KIHk

Junior League’s Annual Fall Home Tour, Springfield, October 7: CLICK HERE: https://www.jlspringfield.org/support/fallhometour/

Harvest Homecoming, Harrison, October 7: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/harvesthomecoming/

Harvest Moon Festival, Forsyth, October 7: CLICK HERE: https://forsythmissouri.org/events/harvest-moon-festival/

Fall Craft and Vendor Fair, Lebanon, October 7: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/lebanonfirstchurch

Cassidy Women’s Fall Bazaar & Bake Sale, Nixa, October 11: CLICK HERE: https://www.l-rffaboosterclub.com/events.html

Lake Area Fiber Arts Festival, Camdenton, October 13-14: CLICK HERE: https://www.lakefiberarts.com/about-lake-area-fiber-artists/2023-fiber-arts-festival

77th Annual Turkey Trot Festival, Yellville, Ark., October 13-14: CLICK HERE: https://yellvilleturkeytrot.com/

Apple Butter Makin’ Days in Mt. Vernon, October 13-15: CLICK HERE: https://www.mtvchamber.com/apple-butter-makin-days.html

55th Annual Scenic Riverways Arts & Crafts, Eminence, Mo., October 14: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/events/1360142061582294?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

Oktoberfest on the Square 2023, Ozark, October 14: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/events/167551706346043/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

Har-FEST, Buffalo, Mo., October 14: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/groups/515180199589133

Hollister Grape and Fall Festival, October 14: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/HollisterGrapeFest/

Boot Country Craft Show, Bolivar, October 14: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/events/266668865746784/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

Art in the Park, Springfield, October 14-15: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/artcraftguild

The Coleman Vault’s 5th Annual Family Fun Day, Marionville, October 15: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/events/594566052810039

Iberia Fall Fest, Iberia, Mo., October 20-21: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/IberiaCommunityBettermentAssociation

Sparta Persimmon Days Festival, October 20-21: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/events/688011803157385/

Autumn Harvest, West Plains, October 21: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1158714288006644/?ref=share

Lake of the Ozarks Woodcarvers show, Camdenton, October 21: CLICK HERE: https://www.lakeozarkswoodcarvers.org/annual-club-show

62nd Annual Glade Top Trail Flaming Fall Revue - Music & BBQ, Ava, October 21: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064901851509

Pets & Pumpkins, Springfield, October 21: CLICK HERE: http://www.petsandpumpkins.com/home.html

Mt. Pisgah Ladies’ Aid Bazaar, Cabool, October 21: https://www.facebook.com/MPLACabool

Warsaw Heritage Days, October 21-22: CLICK HERE: https://welcometowarsaw.com/tourism/festivals-and-events/?utm_source=madden&utm_medium=googlecpc&utm_campaign=semc-mo&utm_content=benton_county_events&gclid=Cj0KCQjw-NaJBhDsARIsAAja6dNFwgPIBm_M6PR59AG2uduLyCjU4P5a0JnXpng36DI2Hyopl3hCTKoaApxwEALw_wcB

Mystery Masquerade Ball, Fordland, October 28: CLICK HERE: https://www.castleshire.org/events.html

Greenfield Square Octoberfest, Greenfield, October 28: CLICK HERE: https://www.greenfieldmochamber.com/

Son-Rise Christian Church Handmade Craft Fair, Marshfield, Oct 28: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100071157664428

NOVEMBER 2022:

Holiday Pop-Up Craft Fair, Carterville, Mo., November 4: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/events/502488745416138

Springfield Sertoma’s Wingapalooza, November 4: CLICK HERE: https://www.springfieldsertoma.org/events-1/2023-wingapalooza

LRFFA Booster Club Craft and Boutique Show, Rogersville, November 4: CLICK HERE: https://www.l-rffaboosterclub.com/

Honoring our Veterans Pow Wow, Springfield, November 4-5: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/americanindiancenter1

A Holiday Marketplace, Harrison, November 10-11: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064927620134

The Mistletoe Market at Pine Meadows, Willow Springs, November 11: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/events/632618302071132/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

Frisco Trail Craft Show, Willard, November 18: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/friscotrailcraftshow

Craft Fest 2023, Mountain Home, November 18: CLICK HERE: http://www.mhcraftfest.com/

Turkey Trot (Springfield), November 23: CLICK HERE: https://www.parkboard.org/624/29th-Annual-Turkey-Trot

