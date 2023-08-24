First Alert Weather: How the extreme heat impacts our home’s foundation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As we know, the heat takes a toll on our bodies. It can also take a toll on your home.

According to Tim Pryor with Ram Jack, foundation cracks are commonly due to two main things. He estimates their company visits 2-3 homes weekly with foundation issues.

“Too much water, too much drought, we’re subject to both. And when the earth shrinks with a drought, it doesn’t just shrink this way (horizontally) because we’ve all seen cracks in the ground, and we see an overlap that also shrinks this way (vertically). So too much water, and then the drought combines with that it causes possibility for foundation failure,” Pryor explained.

Maintaining a stable pressure between your soil and your home’s foundation is key. Even if there is a crawlspace, Pryor recommends watering thoroughly.

“Water your foundation, even a crawlspace foundation. It doesn’t hurt to water your foundation. And I tell people that all the time because if you’ve got a crawlspace, ‘well, I don’t want to water that,’ well you’re not watering inside the crawlspace - it’s exterior, maybe a quarter inch per week, but keep that soil compacted against your foundation. That’s one of the main factors to help it prevent from failure,” Pryor said.

Anyone can be at risk. No matter how new or old your home is, Pryor illustrated within 12 months that improper pressure can damage homes of all kinds.

“Every house is at risk. Because we don’t know the composition of concrete. We don’t know how much rebar was put in the foundation. There are so many factors we do not know. So it’s not a respect of position or place. It’s literally each home is at risk,” Pryor stated.

Like your car or your health, in most cases, the more effort you put into maintaining it, the longer it will last.

