Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce battles sibling rivalry in new TV ad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The 2023-24 NFL season will begin where last season ended. With a big serving of Kelce sibling rivalry.

Campbell’s Chunky dropped a new commercial featuring the Kelce family, including mom Donna.

NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce became household names leading up to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona in February. Donna Kelce became the first mom in history to have sons play on opposite teams in a Super Bowl game.

Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs won the game, but the entire experience is something no one in the Kelce family will ever forget.

The popularity of Super Bowl LVII gave the family even more opportunities during the offseason, including the new Campbell’s Chunky commercial.

Travis posted one version of the ad on Instagram Thursday morning.

The ad shows Travis’ phone ringing with a custom “champion” ring tone. Donna steps in and says “Travis, zip it” before sliding a bowl of Campbell’s Chunky Soup in front of Jason.

“It’s your year, big guy. Let’s get your ready,” Donna says to her older son.

In the second version of the ad, Travis and Jason arm wrestle while teasing each other’s looks. Travis makes a comment about Jason’s eyebrows. Jason calls him a pretty boy. Then Travis responds by beating his older brother in the competition. The shot zooms out to show Donna wearing her famous jacket that supports both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Campbell’s Chunky provided KCTV5 with some behind-the-scenes videos of the shoot, which took place earlier this year.

Both Travis and Jason say sharing the entire experience with their mom has made their experiences even more special.

“Mom is such a huge reason Travis and I are in the NFL, able to go for our dreams. So for her to all of the sudden be on the same stage and doing something like this for Chunky Soup, it’s pretty special,” Jason Kelce said.

“Mama Kelce, she’s my world. So to be able to jump on camera, do some fun stuff in front of everyone. Be able to showcase by mother to the world like that is everything. It’s pretty cool. On top of that she’s having a blast and that’s all that matters,” Travis Kelce said.

“I really represent all moms whether they spend time at football or whether you spend time taking your kids to dance or karate, whatever. Art, music. It’s just the sacrifice and hours that you spend making sure your kid loves to do what they love to do,” Donna Kelce said.

While Donna Kelce and her sons are featured in the new ad campaign. The ad shoot turned out to be an entire family affair.

Jason’s oldest two daughters were running around behind the scenes, as video supplied by Campbell’s Chunky shows fans.

The Kelce sibling rivalry on the NFL field isn’t over yet.

The Eagles are scheduled to return to Kansas City and Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 20, for Monday Night Football.

