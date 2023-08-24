Oasis at Lakeport development at Lake of the Ozarks pushes back opening date

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Developers for the Oasis at Lakeport development pushed back the opening date to 2025 for the amusement park.

Todd Schneider, one of the developers, says it comes down to making sure everything is ready in time.

“It’s obviously a complex project, as we started getting through the government approvals and in finalizing our manufacturing schedule with the right manufacturers, and looking, you know, working with our general contractor on the whole site, you know, pretty early on, we realized we were not gonna be able to make it,” said Schneider.

The amusement park is planning to open in April of 2025, with the hotel and waterpark opening in the first quarter of 2026.

“It was just a business decision. We didn’t want to open partially with, you know, a handful the rides, you know, this gives everyone time to train, set up the rides, test them, work with the state on the certification of the rides, and for our tenants to get their employees in and trained and work out all the kinks. So we’re, we’re a well-oiled machine when we open up in April of 2025,” said Schneider.

SkyView Partners is a St. Louis-based company. The Oasis at Lakeport development was property acquired by Big Thunder Marine in 2021 at U.S. Highway 54 and Jeffries Road.

