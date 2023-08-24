Oasis at Lakeport development at Lake of the Ozarks pushes back opening date

Lake Ozark city leaders discussing Oasis at Lakeport project on Thursday.
Lake Ozark city leaders discussing Oasis at Lakeport project on Thursday.(KY3)
By Marina Silva
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Developers for the Oasis at Lakeport development pushed back the opening date to 2025 for the amusement park.

Todd Schneider, one of the developers, says it comes down to making sure everything is ready in time.

“It’s obviously a complex project, as we started getting through the government approvals and in finalizing our manufacturing schedule with the right manufacturers, and looking, you know, working with our general contractor on the whole site, you know, pretty early on, we realized we were not gonna be able to make it,” said Schneider.

The amusement park is planning to open in April of 2025, with the hotel and waterpark opening in the first quarter of 2026.

“It was just a business decision. We didn’t want to open partially with, you know, a handful the rides, you know, this gives everyone time to train, set up the rides, test them, work with the state on the certification of the rides, and for our tenants to get their employees in and trained and work out all the kinks. So we’re, we’re a well-oiled machine when we open up in April of 2025,” said Schneider.

SkyView Partners is a St. Louis-based company. The Oasis at Lakeport development was property acquired by Big Thunder Marine in 2021 at U.S. Highway 54 and Jeffries Road.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school
Camden County Sheriff's Office
Camden County sheriff fires deputy at center of child pornography investigation
FILE - Convicted BTK killer Dennis Rader listens during a court proceeding, Oct. 12, 2005, in...
Authorities investigate whether BTK killer was responsible for other killings in Missouri, Oklahoma
Ozarks Amphitheater is changing policy for Doobie Brothers concert on Wednesday because of the...
Ozark Amphitheater changes policy for Wednesday night concert because of heat
Sherri Mae Brown, 58 Photo: 2021
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this wanted Greene County woman?

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Fresh Tomato and Dill Open Face Sandwich
Taste of the Ozarks: Fresh Tomato and Dill Open Face Sandwich
Chef Nicole shares the recipe.
Taste of the Ozarks: Fresh Tomato and Dill Open Face Sandwich
City of Branson, Kansas City Chiefs ink partnership
KY3 Weekend Events
Weekend Events: What’s happening across the Ozarks