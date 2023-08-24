Ozark Riverways to host Super Blue Moon viewing at Big Spring

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - Those hoping to see the Super Blue Moon are invited to witness the rare occasion in the dark skies of Ozark National Scenic Riverways.

This free event will take place at Big Spring on Wednesday, August 30 from 7:30 - 10 p.m. Visitors are invited to join park rangers for a night under the moonlight. The park will provide telescopes.

A supermoon is a full moon that occurs within its closest approach to Earth. This makes the moon appear brighter than usual. This also marks the second supermoon in August.

A Blue Moon doesn’t mean it will appear blue, but instead means that it is the second full moon in a calendar month. Only about 3% of full moons are Blue Moons. The next Super Blue Moon won’t appear until 2037.

For the event, the evening will begin at 7:30 p.m. with a presentation on bats of the Ozarks. As the sun sets, rangers will transition to the supermoon viewing. By 8:45 p.m., the moon should be fully visible. Rangers may lead a short moon-lit hoke around Big Spring, weather permitting.

