Poll: 4 out of 5 Missourians want teachers to be paid more

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the 2023-24 school year gets underway, Missouri remains short thousands of teachers.

A new poll from St. Louis University and YouGov shows voters largely agree on what must be done. 81% of likely Missouri voters say the state’s teachers need to be paid more.

The most recent data shows that more than 3,000 classroom teaching positions are unfilled. Education officials blame, in part, Missouri’s place as the second lowest-paying state for teachers in the nation on average.

The national average salary for K-12 teachers is $59,500, and Missouri’s average is $52,481, according to data aggregated by the National Education Association .

Every state that borders Missouri pays its teachers more on average.

The SLU polling showed 81% of voters supposed an increase in teacher pay, 17% said salaries should stay the same, and just 2 percent called for pay cuts.

Phillip Murray, president of the NEA’s Missouri chapter, said more pay will help fill the state’s vacancies but that getting people excited about teaching in the first place is also critical.

“Because by doing that, then that kind of takes away some of the issues when recruiting educators within school districts or between states,” said Murray.

Only 35% of voters said they would “advise a young adult to teach in public schools as a career.”

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is taking steps to fill the state’s shortage by developing more advancement opportunities addressing culture and climate concerns and even exploring different ways of organizing school leadership structures.

