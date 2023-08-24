SPONSORED The Place: Talking to your kids about their adoption

Founder of The Center for Adoption Support and Education Debbie Riley, LCMFT, joins us to discuss strategies for parents to share their adopted child’s story with love and empathy, including more about her book on this topic, Beyond the Mask: Understanding Adopted Teens.

Purchase a copy of the book here - https://store.adoptionsupport.org/product/BTM-B/beneath-the-mask-understanding-adopted-teens

