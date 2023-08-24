Springfield free childhood programs start school back up on Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Although Springfield Public Schools (SPS) started classes back up on Tuesday, the SPS early childhood programs start on Thursday.

The SPS Director of Early Childhood, Christy Davis, said some programs SPS offers are Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE) and Wonder Years. She said it’s not too late to apply, even with school starting Thursday.

“We’ve filled about 90 percent of our spots, but we still are enrolling up until day one of school and beyond, so if parents haven’t enrolled their child - they have to be four years old by August 1 to qualify,” Davis said. “Then we will try and get them into one of our locations that is open.”

Megan Castillo is an SPS early childhood specials teacher. Castillo said these programs are great for parents who need financial help but also need to get their young ones in school.

“It is free Pre-K, so it’s never too late to get your child enrolled because we’re open to all families. There’s no stipulations to get started,” Castillo said. “We’re the first face that families see in early childhood, so we’re getting them started in their school careers.”

Castillo said if parents are worried it’s too late to start, it’s never too late since spots are available. She also said it will give young kids a taste of what school will be like.

Christy Davis said you can still enroll for the 2023-2024 school year. Just visit the SPS Early Childhood website to get started. Davis said there will be a screening families must undergo, but it’s not a long process.

