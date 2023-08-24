Springfield free childhood programs start school back up on Thursday

New playground equipment at the Campbell Early Childhood Center in Springfield.
New playground equipment at the Campbell Early Childhood Center in Springfield.(KY3)
By Reagan Di Trolio
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Although Springfield Public Schools (SPS) started classes back up on Tuesday, the SPS early childhood programs start on Thursday.

The SPS Director of Early Childhood, Christy Davis, said some programs SPS offers are Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE) and Wonder Years. She said it’s not too late to apply, even with school starting Thursday.

“We’ve filled about 90 percent of our spots, but we still are enrolling up until day one of school and beyond, so if parents haven’t enrolled their child - they have to be four years old by August 1 to qualify,” Davis said. “Then we will try and get them into one of our locations that is open.”

Megan Castillo is an SPS early childhood specials teacher. Castillo said these programs are great for parents who need financial help but also need to get their young ones in school.

“It is free Pre-K, so it’s never too late to get your child enrolled because we’re open to all families. There’s no stipulations to get started,” Castillo said. “We’re the first face that families see in early childhood, so we’re getting them started in their school careers.”

Castillo said if parents are worried it’s too late to start, it’s never too late since spots are available. She also said it will give young kids a taste of what school will be like.

Christy Davis said you can still enroll for the 2023-2024 school year. Just visit the SPS Early Childhood website to get started. Davis said there will be a screening families must undergo, but it’s not a long process.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school
Camden County Sheriff's Office
Camden County sheriff fires deputy at center of child pornography investigation
Health officials say not to kiss or snuggle with your pet turtle. In addition, they say not to...
CDC: Turtles linked to salmonella outbreak in 11 states
Sherri Mae Brown, 58 Photo: 2021
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this wanted Greene County woman?
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing

Latest News

A third inmate in the last three weeks dies at South Central Correctional Facility in Licking, Mo.
It’s a bridge that connects the eastern side of the Lake of the Ozarks to the western side.
Fact Finders: When will the Lake of the Ozarks Toll Bridge be free?
Kerr-McGee plant
Cleanup efforts continue at old Kerr-McGee facility in Springfield
South central correctional center sees more inmate deaths
A third inmate in the last three weeks dies at South Central Correctional Facility in Licking, Mo.