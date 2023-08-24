Taste of the Ozarks: Fresh Tomato and Dill Open Face Sandwich

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a fresh sandwich for summer!

Fresh Tomato and Dill Open Face Sandwich

Ingredients:

  • 2 large fresh tomatoes
  • 2 sprigs of fresh dill
  • 4 tbsp Mayonaise
  • 2 sliced sourdough bread
  • 1 tbsp pepita seeds
  • 1 tsp coarse salt
  • 1 Tbsp olive oil

Spread two tbsp of mayonnaise across each piece of bread. Slice fresh tomatoes in quarter to third-inch slices. Layer tomato slices of mayo on the side of bread. Drizzle tomatoes with olive oil. Roughly chop the dill and sprinkle it onto the tomatoes. Sprinkle with salt and garnish with pepita seeds.

The recipe serves two.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Chef Nicole shares the recipe.
