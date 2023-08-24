Taste of the Ozarks: Fresh Tomato and Dill Open Face Sandwich

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a fresh sandwich for summer!

Fresh Tomato and Dill Open Face Sandwich

Ingredients:

2 large fresh tomatoes

2 sprigs of fresh dill

4 tbsp Mayonaise

2 sliced sourdough bread

1 tbsp pepita seeds

1 tsp coarse salt

1 Tbsp olive oil

Spread two tbsp of mayonnaise across each piece of bread. Slice fresh tomatoes in quarter to third-inch slices. Layer tomato slices of mayo on the side of bread. Drizzle tomatoes with olive oil. Roughly chop the dill and sprinkle it onto the tomatoes. Sprinkle with salt and garnish with pepita seeds.

The recipe serves two.

