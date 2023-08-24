A third inmate in the last three weeks dies at South Central Correctional Facility in Licking, Mo.

The coroner says two recent inmates deaths are linked to Fentanyl
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LICKING Mo. (KY3) - A third inmate in the last three weeks has died at the state prison in Licking.

Micheal Hudson, 46, died at the South Central Correctional Center Tuesday night. The Texas County Coroner says the cause of death is not yet known but says it could possibly be drug-related.

“In the last month or so, we’ve had two deaths that were definitely drug-related,” said Marie Lasater, Texas County Coroner. “This most recent death could possibly be drug-related, so more interventions need to be done.”

Hudson’s death marks the eighth death at the jail this year.

Lasater says the deaths of Alan Lancaster, Logan Ross, and Bronson Vestal were positive for Fentanyl. They all happened in 2023. Not every death is drug-related this year, though. Nathan Emery, Wayne Johnston, Roderick Stevenson, and Lanny Sunderland died from natural causes.

The coroner says the correction center is boosting security.

“The staff has to be patted down and searched upon entry into the building,” said Lasater. “They’re also going to be installing body scanners to scan anybody entering the facility.”

Lasater says the scanners should be implemented by September. She worries drug dogs, in the meantime, won’t detect Fentanyl.

“The research I’ve done is drug detection dogs aren’t able to detect Fentanyl just because it’s so strong,” said Lasater.

We contacted the prison and the Missouri Department of Corrections. At this point, they have not returned our call.

The Texas County Coroner says she will conduct the autopsy on Michael Hudson Thursday morning.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school
A multi-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Kansas and Sunshine Saturday, resulting...
Authorities dismiss charges against a juvenile for a deadly crash in Springfield
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Matthew Whittenberg, of Cassville, Mo., faces assault, burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, and...
Police investigate stabbing at Republic, Mo., home
Police are investigating a crash involving an SUV and a Springfield Public Schools bus on...
Police investigate crash between SUV and Springfield Public Schools bus; no reported injuries

Latest News

A third inmate in the last three weeks dies at South Central Correctional Facility in Licking, Mo.
It’s a bridge that connects the eastern side of the Lake of the Ozarks to the western side.
Fact Finders: When will the Lake of the Ozarks Toll Bridge be free?
Kerr-McGee plant
Cleanup efforts continue at old Kerr-McGee facility in Springfield
Lake of the Ozarks Community Toll Bridge
Fact Finders: Will toll bridge at Lake of the Ozarks ever be free to cross?