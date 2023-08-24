Wastewater testing in Republic, Mo., shows rise in COVID-19 viral numbers

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Recent testing shows samples from the Republic wastewater treatment plant have seen an increase in COVID-19 variants.

Officials with the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services say its Sewershed Surveillance Project stated the Omicron variant was seen in 56 percent of the samples from the Republic wastewater treatment facility samples.

The Sewershed Surveillance Project says Greene County, we receive samples from the Springfield NW, Springfield SW, and Republic wastewater systems. It receives samples weekly. There has not been a change in Springfield NW or SW viral loads in recent weeks.

In addition, the Sewershed Surveillance Project said they have not seen the most recent variant of COVID-19 in Missouri. The state is monitoring.

Lisa Cox, Communications Director with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said DHSS has consistently monitored reported cases.

“Sewershed testing has continued to provide insights into transmission occurring in Missouri communities. Similar to other parts of the country, Missouri also started experiencing increased COVID-19 activity as evidenced by an uptick in COVID-19-related hospitalizations,” said Cox. “Even though hospitalizations have been rising recently, the numbers remain very low when compared to peak daily hospitalizations above 3,500 that we experienced in Missouri previously.”

Cox says they are prepared for significant increases.

“We continue to encourage Missourians to stay home, avoid travel, and seek testing when they are feeling ill. We also encourage individuals to be diligent about handwashing and stay up-to-date on their vaccines, especially as students go back to school and we enter the fall season. An updated COVID-19 vaccine will be available to eligible Missourians already in September.”

