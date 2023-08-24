ON YOUR SIDE: Greene County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers pretending to be officers

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a fresh take on an old scam.

Deputies say they’ve received several reports of scammers saying they are members of law enforcement. The caller attempts to scare the person, telling them they’ve missed jury duty or some kind of court appearance. Investigators say the scammers push you to download an app or to buy gift cards.

Deputies say that if you get a call like this, it’s best to take a breath and think before you act.

“If you do get one of these scam calls and you’re thinking, ok, well, I do have a court appearance, or I do have some kind of court proceeding coming up, hang up the phone and call us,” said Paige Rippee of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. “(Also) call the Greene County courthouse, call the circuit clerk’s office, and see what’s going on.”

If you get one of those calls, keep a close eye on your credit.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

