Artificial turf can be prone to quick heating

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Whenever we get hot and humid across the Ozarks during the summer, we always advise you to wear light-colored clothing to keep cool.

However, that same principle and other factors can influence artificial turf’s ability to heat up quickly. Synthetic grass experts stress the positives of having artificial turf like low maintenance, safety, durability, and being economical over time.

Randy Miller, owner of ForeverLawn of the Ozarks, always wants to stay upfront about customers looking for turf.

“We want people to know exactly what they’re purchasing and what they can expect from it,” Miller says. “We’ve gone in, and there’s some places where it’s not the best fit. If you have a muddy area for you or where your dogs are for pet care facilities, nothing else will work.”

One key aspect of the turf to be mindful of is the color. Darker colors, like black, absorb more light energy and can convert much of that into heat. As the colors get lighter from violet to indigo, blue, green, yellow, orange, red, and white, the light energy gets reflected and can’t get absorbed. Miller says the exact same principle applies to turf owners or those looking for turf.

“The only measurable difference I’ve really seen is the color,” Miller said. “When we’re cutting lines for a field, and they’re white, that’s much cooler than the green grass. Any light color, whether it’s a yellow, light blue, or orange, will be much cooler than the natural green grass color or darker colors.”

Another factor to be mindful of is the type of infill used to keep the artificial grass blades up. The typical materials can range from sand to EDPM and TPE. However, Miller points out rubber as a sneaky culprit that retains some heat inside the turf.

“Most artificial turf will have two to three inches of that black rubber material,” Miller said. “What it is, is ground-up tires. You can imagine how hot that gets and how much heat it can retain.”

While some advancements in turf technology are addressing the heat problem, Miller says simple things like providing shade to the turf and watering as necessary can cut those temperatures down. Plus, movement across the grass like brushing your hand over it can dissipate the heat pretty fast.

Even with all of these factors in mind, Springfield Public Schools have switched their sports fields over to turf in recent years. While the dangerous humidity and high heat played a big role in canceling or delaying practices earlier this week, Josh Scott, Athletic Director for Springfield Public Schools, says they still had to make adjustments for recent ball games.

“On days like today, we had to push our tennis matches earlier in the morning because the tennis courts kept getting hot,” Scott said. “Plus, we pushed our football contest later at night because of the turf also being hot.”

Whether it’s residential turf or commercial use for any football games at home Friday night, turf owners are making sure the conditions stay safe and cool after many days of hot weather across the Ozarks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.