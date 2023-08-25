BLUE ALERT: Officer struck by gunfire in Troy, Mo.; Suspected gunman on the run

Thomas Varvera, Jr./Missouri Highway Patrol
Thomas Varvera, Jr./Missouri Highway Patrol(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TROY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert after an officer was hit by gunfire in Lincoln County Thursday evening.

The incident happened in Troy. The Missouri Highway Patrol says Thomas Varvera, Jr. shot at officers. One officer was struck. Investigators have not released the officer’s condition.

MSHP said Varvera set his home on fire after shooting at police and then ran away on foot. Police said it is unknown if he is still armed.

A Blue Alert is issued to help locate a suspect who killed or seriously injured a peace officer.

