BLUE ALERT: Officer struck by gunfire in Troy, Mo.; Suspected gunman on the run

TROY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert after an officer was hit by gunfire in Lincoln County Thursday evening.

The incident happened in Troy. The Missouri Highway Patrol says Thomas Varvera, Jr. shot at officers. One officer was struck. Investigators have not released the officer’s condition.

MSHP said Varvera set his home on fire after shooting at police and then ran away on foot. Police said it is unknown if he is still armed.

A Blue Alert is issued to help locate a suspect who killed or seriously injured a peace officer.

🚨 BLUE Alert 🚨 https://t.co/1rCoIaDg8E — MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) August 25, 2023

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.