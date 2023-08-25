Boswell Elementary in Lebanon finishes FEMA storm shelter in time for school year

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Students at staff at Boswell Elementary School in Lebanon walked into a big upgrade on campus this week.

5th graders Abby Millsap and her friend Spencer Russell love their new space, especially in this heat.

“We used to go on a trailer. Now we get this big giant air-conditioned classroom,” said Millsap.

The kids see the new space as a classroom, but to school leaders, it also means safety during storms. It’s one of the area’s only FEMA-approved school storm shelters used as a classroom and not a gym.

”We were able to build a dynamic learning space instead of an athletic space, we’re able to get all the children in and out of their day, and we have up to 12 Check in checkout areas for students to learn. We have an area that we’re calling the honeycomb area,” said Carla Mobley, the principal of Boswell Elementary.

Students can follow the many posted signs throughout the school during a storm to find the shelter. The space was paid for mostly by grants, including one from FEMA.

The school is waiting on a generator before it will be open to the public during a tornado.

”During an emergency. Of course, we would have our SROs in the community here. We would have city police here, and we have a safety director that will also be helping us,” said Principal Mobley.

During school hours, the public will be kept separate from the students with the dividers already in the room.

