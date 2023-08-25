The Community Partnership of the Ozarks is recruiting cold weather shelter volunteers

The Community Partnership of the Ozarks is recruiting cold weather shelter volunteers
The Community Partnership of the Ozarks is recruiting cold weather shelter volunteers(KY3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Even during this dangerous heat, community groups prepare for cold weather when temperatures drop below freezing.

The Community Partnership of the Ozarks is out there recruiting volunteers this weekend. CPO says new partners are joining this year, like the GLO center, to help house the youth.

“It’s about 120 degrees out, but it’s going to be cold before we know it,” said Adam Bodendieck, Director of homeless services for CPO.

Bodendieck says his team has been planning for the upcoming winter since the last one ended.

“The work never really stops because there are different things that have to be accomplished,” said Bodendieck. “We are working with the city of Springfield to make sure that places have the proper inspections, permitting done, and more.”

He says preparation also involves coordinating with meal teams and figuring out pickup sites.

”There’s just more and more need for shelters like this,” said Eric Newman, Volunteer. ”Last year, they ran into a desperate need for volunteers, and I’m retired, so I can fill in some of the gaps that people cant sometimes.”

So far, seven churches and organizations have agreed to house people this winter, and four others will serve as overflow sites.

CPO is still looking for one more potential site. To find out more, click HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school
City of Branson, Kansas City Chiefs ink partnership
Camden County Sheriff's Office
Camden County sheriff fires deputy at center of child pornography investigation
FILE - Convicted BTK killer Dennis Rader listens during a court proceeding, Oct. 12, 2005, in...
Authorities investigate whether BTK killer was responsible for other killings in Missouri, Oklahoma
Ozarks Amphitheater is changing policy for Doobie Brothers concert on Wednesday because of the...
Ozark Amphitheater changes policy for Wednesday night concert because of heat

Latest News

Thomas Varvera, Jr./Missouri Highway Patrol
BLUE ALERT: Officer struck by gunfire in Troy, Mo.; Suspect captured
Courtesy: City of Springfield, Mo.
City of Springfield seeking input on transportation & infrastructure projects
On Your Side: Get ready to pay your student loans
Dangerous heat is forecast one more day for the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hang on One More Day