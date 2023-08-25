The Community Partnership of the Ozarks is recruiting cold weather shelter volunteers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Even during this dangerous heat, community groups prepare for cold weather when temperatures drop below freezing.

The Community Partnership of the Ozarks is out there recruiting volunteers this weekend. CPO says new partners are joining this year, like the GLO center, to help house the youth.

“It’s about 120 degrees out, but it’s going to be cold before we know it,” said Adam Bodendieck, Director of homeless services for CPO.

Bodendieck says his team has been planning for the upcoming winter since the last one ended.

“The work never really stops because there are different things that have to be accomplished,” said Bodendieck. “We are working with the city of Springfield to make sure that places have the proper inspections, permitting done, and more.”

He says preparation also involves coordinating with meal teams and figuring out pickup sites.

”There’s just more and more need for shelters like this,” said Eric Newman, Volunteer. ”Last year, they ran into a desperate need for volunteers, and I’m retired, so I can fill in some of the gaps that people cant sometimes.”

So far, seven churches and organizations have agreed to house people this winter, and four others will serve as overflow sites.

CPO is still looking for one more potential site. To find out more, click HERE.

