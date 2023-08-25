Community Partnership of the Ozarks teaming up with Borrow My Angel to raise awareness around mental health in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community Partnership of the Ozarks is pairing up with a newer organization, Borrow My Angel, to better raise awareness around mental health and prevent suicides in the Ozarks.

Borrow My Angel was founded by Chuck Dow in 2017 after his family was touched by suicide and mental health issues.

“I unfortunately lost two separate siblings to suicide, and borrow my angel and actually started as a concept of a song that I wrote to my younger sister, as she battled mental health throughout her life,” said Dow. “We launched as a nonprofit in 2017. And our whole focus is suicide elimination and being a mental health resource.”

Borrow My Angel is still very new, so they’re utilizing Community Partnership of the Ozarks for several reasons.

“We’re really able to tap into their resources, you know, both their expertise from a fiscal administration side, but more than anything, being able to lean on them and learn much quicker and get much quicker to where we’re trying to go by leveraging them as a partner, as opposed to having to figure it out all on our own,” said Dow.

Christopher Bell, Suicide Prevention Coordinator for CPO, says this partnership was years in the making, and they’ll be providing several resources to Borrow My Angel as they find their way.

“One such area that we’re going to help with since we do mental health trainings already, is we could provide some of those trainings on behalf of them, and kind of basically reach out more in that area in the future. Other things that we can do, of course, is we can help with the administration of their accounts and, and do stuff like that as well within kind resources,” said Bell.

Bell says a partnership like this is crucial for the community, especially after a study in Greene County showed that one in eight children between 6th and 12th grade had considered suicide.

“We feel like the more we talk, we fight that stigma that mental health discussions are negative, we really want to say it’s okay to talk about needs. And it’s okay to say I need help. But also we need to become better listeners. So yes, more training, more help. I think along the way to respond to that is very good,” said Bell.

Dow says he’s eager to see this partnership blossom and help Borrow My Angel grow.

“We’re super excited of what this partnership with CPO was going to allow us to create, again, while we’re still very early in the infancy, we knew that by strategically aligning with CPO. It’s going to allow us to think bigger, set the vision create, you know, how do we define success as an organization over the next five to 10 years to continually move the needle forward and create programs that remove the stigma around mental health,” said Dow.

If you’re interested in getting involved with either organization, there’s an upcoming fundraiser on September 22 at BigShots Golf to raise money for both organizations. You can learn more about that here. If you’re interested in some of the trainings CPO offers, you can head here.

