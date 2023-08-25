ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Police searching for man reported missing from Springfield, Mo.

Investigators say Terry Wayne Black, 69, was last seen near Battlefield and U.S. 65 on Wednesday in the parking lot of the Price Cutter.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a man reported missing from Springfield.

Investigators say Terry Wayne Black, 69, was last seen near Battlefield and U.S. 65 on Wednesday in the parking lot of the Price Cutter. They say he attempted to check into the Quality Inn in Springfield on Thursday but was declined. Social media suggests he may be traveling to the Branson area.

Black has Alzheimer’s and other physical ailments. He has a large surgical scar on his left calf.

Black drives a silver 2008 Ford Focus with Missouri license plate JG2A6J.

Call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or the Springfield Police Department at 417-862-7911.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

