FACT CHECK: Ad warning of ‘increased drug costs’ under bipartisan bill misleading

30-second TV spot accuses sponsor of ‘radical health care takeover’
By Joe McLean (KY3)
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new campaign ad paid for by the conservative group The Council Citizens Against Government Waste is circulating in Missouri media markets, taking direct aim at a bipartisan health insurance reform bill.

The ad refers to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ “Pharmacy Benefit Manager Reform Act” – which has one Democrat and three Republican co-sponsors.

“Even worse, some Republicans are supporting it,” the ad’s narration said. “Sanders’ socialist plan is not just an attack on your health benefits. It’s his next step toward government-run healthcare, shattering your pharmacy benefits, increasing drug costs and threatening private health insurance call.”

The ad then instructs viewers to call Sen. Josh Hawley’s office to discourage him from supporting the measure, referring to it as a “radical health care takeover.”

The actual bill adds requirements to pharmacy benefit managers, which are companies that manage benefits on behalf of the provider.

For provider CVS Health, the PBM is Caremark and for Cigna, it’s Evernorth and Express Scripts.

Under Sanders’ bill, these types of companies would be required to send comprehensive information every year about sales and billing to the plan’s sponsor, “including the amount of prescription drug copayment assistance funded by drug manufacturers, a list of covered drugs billed under the plan during the reporting period, and the total net spending by the health plan on prescription drugs.”

Under this bill, every six months, PBM companies would also have to provide the amount of drugs handed out at any of the pharmacies that same company owns.

The bill also bans “spread-pricing,” which describes when a PDM marks-up the price of a drug, charging more to the insurance plan than what the pharmacy charged for the drug.

Finally, the bill doesn’t let PBMs keep any rebates, fees or any other kind of discount from drug makers, disincentivizing price-gouging.

Attempts to clarify the claims in the ad with the CAGW were not successful by the time of publication.

