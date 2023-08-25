As high school football season opens across the Ozarks, what are the protocols in place to protect players from the heat?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The fact is everybody reacts to the heat in different ways with varying tolerance levels and over the years we’ve come a long way in understanding the dangers for football players.

Yet in spite of all the advances in addressing the problem of heatstroke, it’s also important to remain vigilant.

“The concern is very high especially given today’s society where people are indoors a lot more,” said Jason West, the Communications Director for the Missouri State High School Activities Association which oversees extracurricular activities. “Back in the day during the summer a lot of students were at an outdoor summer job like washing cars, mowing lawns, or working on the family farm. People were already a lot more acclimated to the heat. But our society has moved a lot more indoors.”

So these days much more attention is paid to the extreme heat and its effects on players which is why on opening night many games’ start times were moved to later in the evening after things cooled off.

But it’s not a mandate.

“The schools still hold the final decision,” West pointed out.

However, MSHSAA does have some rules concerning the heat such as how to determine if it’s too hot to play the game. There are now devices known as web bulb globes that school officials are required to use in determining if sports and band activities are allowed to take place outdoors. Those devices are preferable because they measure air temperature, humidity, cloud cover, wind speed, and the sun angle in their overall readout. And anything above 92 degrees means the activity must be stopped.

“It gives you a better reading of what it’s like at the exact spot where you are,” West said.

MHSHSAA also requires that schools be prepared for any emergency situation.

“Each school has to have a Medical Emergency Action Plan so if something were to happen on the field, there could be even quicker action,” West explained. “The game administrators and officials must all have a working knowledge of that emergency action plan.”

“If you look off to the side of the field about 30 minutes before game time you’ll probably see a couple of officials with the trainers and a coach from each school,” added Springfield Public Schools Athletic Director Josh Scott. “They’ll be going through things to remind everyone who’s responsible for what. In Springfield, each of our head coaches are required to create an Emergency Action Plan with their assistant coaches to figure out who takes of the student in need, who’s in charge of keeping the other student-athletes in a safe spot and then who’s in charge of calling 911. At several of our stadiums, we have several gates and the coaches need to know which one is the designated gate to unlock so that the ambulance has quick and safe entry into the field.”

One changing part of the landscape these days though is that you don’t see as many stadiums with ambulances parked on the sidelines during the whole game.

“Ambulances are not required (by MSHSAA but certainly recommended,” West said. “But due to having so many schools around the state who may not have access to an ambulance that could sit around a football field, it’s very difficult to make that a requirement.”

The other factor is the proliferation of athletic trainers (many of them supplied by healthcare providers) who now fill the role of providing immediate medical care in an emergency situation.

“With what our athletic trainers can do and what they can provide on the sideline, it far outreaches anything we’ve had at previous times,” Scott said. “So right now we are very comfortable with the setup that we have. Also in order to coach in the state of Missouri on a high school or middle school staff, you have to be trained in first-aid, CPR, and AED.”

Springfield had games at Hillcrest and Glendale on opening night and ambulances from both Mercy and Cox were on stand-by at centralized locations between the northside and southside stadiums.

Elsewhere Cox had ambulances on-site at 11 games including Clever, Marshfield, Logan-Rogersville, Ava, Republic, Nixa, Ozark, Lockwood, Greenfield, Ash Grove and Strafford. Mercy had ambulances within eight minutes of games in Willard, Marionville, Camdenton, Lebanon, and Miller.

