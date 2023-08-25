Hyundai recalls nearly 40,000 cars; malfunction can cause unanticipated acceleration

Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue...
Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue fixed, free of charge.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hyundai is recalling nearly 40,000 vehicles because of a software error that can cause the car to accelerate after the brake pedal is released.

The recall covers certain Hyundai Elantra HEV vehicles made from 2021 to 2023.

Hyundai said it will mail notification letters out by Oct. 17.

You can also check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website to see if your car is impacted.

Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue fixed, free of charge.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Branson, Kansas City Chiefs ink partnership
Thomas Varvera, Jr./Missouri Highway Patrol
BLUE ALERT: Officer struck by gunfire in Troy, Mo.; Suspect captured
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Kerr-McGee plant
Cleanup efforts continue at old Kerr-McGee facility in Springfield
South central correctional center sees more inmate deaths
A third inmate in the last three weeks dies at South Central Correctional Facility in Licking, Mo.

Latest News

Lashaika Moore, interim superintendent of the Flagler County school district, talks about an...
Florida school officials apologize for assembly singling out Black students about low test scores
A principal and teacher are on administrative leave after an elementary school assembly singled...
Florida school district apologizes after Black students singled out
Monday marks the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington. (Source: CNN/US NATIONAL...
At 60th anniversary of March on Washington, 'work is not over'
Russian servicemen inspect a part of a crashed private jet near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver...
Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Wagner Group leader
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. Auto...
Auto workers vote overwhelmingly to let union leaders call strikes against Detroit companies