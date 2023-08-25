Motorcyclist dies in crash near Camdenton, Mo.

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist died in a crash near Camdenton.

Dennis Harmon, 48, died in the crash.

Troopers say he was driving east on U.S. Highway 54 near Route A around 11 p.m. on Thursday when he rode off the roadway. His motorcycle hit a median cable. The impact threw Harmon off his motorcycle.

He later died from his injuries at a hospital.

