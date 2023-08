SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Kaitlyn is teaching us how to make chicken roll-ups.

Chicken Roll-ups recipe:

2 8oz cans of crescent rolls

2 10oz cans of cream of chicken soup

2 tbsp butter

1 whole chicken

1 1/2 tsp poultry seasoning

