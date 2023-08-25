Police arrest man accused of stabbing his mother in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Taney County authorities arrested a man for stabbing his mother.

Police responded to the Penleigh Apartments Friday morning. Officers found a woman stabbed. Doctors consider her injuries as not life-threatening.

A K9 unit tracked the man who was hiding in nearby woods.

Police have not identified those involved or a motive in the case.

