Police arrest man accused of stabbing his mother in Branson, Mo.

Police responded to the Penleigh Apartments Friday morning.
Police responded to the Penleigh Apartments Friday morning.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Taney County authorities arrested a man for stabbing his mother.

Police responded to the Penleigh Apartments Friday morning. Officers found a woman stabbed. Doctors consider her injuries as not life-threatening.

A K9 unit tracked the man who was hiding in nearby woods.

Police have not identified those involved or a motive in the case.

