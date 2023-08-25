Republic Parks and Recreation hosting Got Mud Run

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Republic Parks and Recreation is hosting its annual Got Mud Run on Saturday.

The run is full of fun, obstacles, and of course, mud, according to Special Events Coordinator Ashley Luebbert.

“We have a lot of people that come out and do it. But it is just so much fun. We have 22 to 24 obstacles, depending on the age. It’s going to be super hot, but if you are down in that mud, hopefully, you’re not even going to realize it,” said Luebbert.

Luebbert says they hope to have around a thousand people sign up for the run, and she hopes that everyone who participates has a lot of fun.

“Just to have fun, just to kind of get out and do something outside. I know it’s insanely hot, but everyone kind of coming together and getting in the mud together. It’s just a lot of fun,” said Luebbert.

It costs $40 to sign up. You can sign up online here or in person at the race as long as you’re there 30 minutes before your event.

The kid’s run starts at 8:15 a.m., followed by the family-run, then the adults run.

