Springfield dry cleaners feeling the heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heat has been harsh all week and is not letting up on Friday either.

You may experience getting extra tired from being out in the sun.

Dr. Jamie Jones is the CoxHealth Director of Urgent Care at the Turner Center. Dr. Jones said there are ways for people to keep their energy levels up if they get exhausted because it’s so hot outside.

“Stay away from a lot of processed foods and eat lean meals. Those things couldn’t be more important during these hot summer months. A lot of times, we recommend smaller meals scattered throughout the day so we don’t overload the gut,” Dr. Jones said.

Todd Edwards owns Lloyd’s Dry Cleaners, which has four locations. Edwards said many dry cleaners don’t have AC where the employees work because of the steam and heat from the machinery. He also said he makes sure his employees take as many breaks as needed.

“Air conditioning, water, we want safety first and foremost for all the staff in our air-conditioned areas. People can take breaks at any time,” Edwards said.

Tina Wray is a plant manager at the Lloyd’s location on South Golden Avenue. Wray said she’s worked at Lloyd’s for 22 years. She said the employees come in as early as 3 a.m. or 4 a.m when it’s too hot.

“The earlier we get in and get stuff done, the earlier we can get out, and it’s usually by noon,” Wray said. “Everybody’s soaking wet. Bottom line, we’re hot,” Wray said.

Dr. Jones said CoxHealth has seen more patients than usual this week due to the high temps.

“We see year-round people that are working in conditions that are in major assembly plants or dry cleaners that may be exposed to what I would call stagnant air, so high humidity, not a lot of airflow,” Wray said.

CoxHealth and Mercy Hospitals have seen more than 50 people this week for heat-related illnesses.

