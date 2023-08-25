Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management offering free Community Emergency Response Team basic training

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management has a great opportunity coming up for those looking for a way to help out their community.

OEM is offering Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) basic training on October 7th and 14th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The 20-hour course is free and prepares students to handle a variety of situations.

“That training is going to touch on first response basic medical wide area search and several other things that would be good for a first responder and anybody in our community to have for advancing their preparedness,” says Aubrey Johnson, the exercise & training specialist at OEM.

The CERT director says there’s no obligation to volunteer for the team if you attend the upcoming training sessions.

If you’re on the fence, it’s a good way to learn preparedness skills and figure out if you’d like to pursue CERT membership.

You can register for the program here.

