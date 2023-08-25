Springfield man charged with kidnapping and assaulting a woman at a West Plains convenience store

West Plains Police Department
West Plains Police Department(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Springfield has been charged after kidnapping and assaulting a woman outside a West Plains convenience store.

According to online court records, 42-year-old Kevin Parsley is charged with first-degree kidnapping and armed criminal action.

According to a news release from the West Plains Police Department, on Thursday, August 24, around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a call about a disturbance at a Casey’s General Store in West Plains.

Officers learned that Parsley had threatened to stab the woman if she did not drive him from Thayer to Springfield against her own will. Police say during the incident, Parsley assaulted the woman.

The woman also suffered minor injuries to her right arm after trying to escape the car and get help from witnesses. Police say multiple witnesses later assisted by separating the woman from Parsley until officers arrived.

Parsley is being held in the Howell County Jail on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to have an arraignment on August 28.

