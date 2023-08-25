Supporters want answers after Mountain Grove firefighter was forced to resign over Facebook post

Mountain Grove, Mo. (KY3) - Just down the road from City Hall in Mountain Grove, the helmet of a former Mountain Grove Firefighter Lieutenant David Todd is on display on a table.

Mountain Grove fire (KY3)

“First and foremost, we’ve been friends for a couple of years now. And he’s just constantly doing stuff for people. He just does it out of his heart and does what drives the majority,” said Jeremy Hansen, a friend of Todd.

The 20-year veteran of the fire department was given the option to either be fired or resign after he posted a congratulatory Facebook post for the new fire chief in Mountain Grove.

“I don’t have a clear answer for that one. All I know for sure is I was told I was in and subordinate. And I was told I was wrong for making a Facebook post on our bar page about the new chief. That’s all I know at this time, said Lt. David Todd, former Mountain Grove Firefighter.

Shortly after, Todd took to Facebook to explain what happened and why he was no longer with the department. Now community members are wanting to know why a Facebook post would be grounds for termination.

“And once I found that out, I didn’t understand what the issue was. It’s congratulating somebody into our community and hopefully can take the reins of our current chief that’s done a great job for years,” said Peter Ramsey, who lives in Mountain Grove.

“That would be a question for our city hall,” said Myia Hansen.

“People make a comment over Facebook, and we fired everybody that made comments on Facebook, and nobody would show me working,” said Ramsey.

As people drive by his helmet, signs of support from a community who wants answers.

“I mean, we’re sick of it. And there’s going to be a lot more people speaking out.,” said Hansen.

We went to City Hall in Mountain Grove to see if the city could explain the firing - a representative told KY3 it was a personnel matter, and they would not be speaking about it.

We asked Todd if he’d had any conversations with city administration or the new fire chief, and he said he could not speak on that at this time however, he was very grateful for the community support.

“This is the best community that there ever has been, in my opinion. You guys have literally shown up every single time I’ve asked, and to that end to your support that you’ve been given throughout this whole ordeal. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything. It’s not been unnoticed,” said Lt. Todd.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.