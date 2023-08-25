‘You can’t make this stuff up’: Chiefs stars featured in 2023 NFL ad campaign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are no stranger to the big screen. And once again, the two Chiefs stars are making an appearance in a major ad campaign.

On Thursday, the NFL debuted its 2023 ad campaign featuring the Chiefs’ star quarterback and tight end.

The league’s ad campaign, titled “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up,” features numerous NFL stars, comedian Keegan-Michael Key and Kelce’s mother, Donna. Each of the ads jokes about those claiming the NFL is scripted, featuring Mahomes and Kelce in a pair of minute-long spoofs.

The first of the two ads, titled “The Table Read” features Key as a Hollywood director.

“Alright everyone, last season was a smash. Ratings gold, but this year’s script has to top it,” Key says as he sits down at the table. “So welcome to the table read of the 104th season of the NFL.”

One of the writers suggests writing the Mahomes character out of this season, something numerous players in attendance -- including Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase -- are in support of.

“Guys! Not cool,” Mahomes chimes in via video conference. “Who said that?”

After Key tells Mahomes he’s an actor and needs to act like one, the Chiefs star remarks “boring.”

In the second ad, Travis and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, appear alongside their mother Donna, who suggests a romantic encounter between her and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is written into the script.

“That’s a good-lookin’ guy right there, Mom,” Travis chimes in, also via video conference.

Soon, the two-time champs will put the table read to the test.

Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs begin playing their roles in their second title defense on Sept. 7. On that night, the Chiefs host the Detroit Lions to open the 104th season of the NFL.

