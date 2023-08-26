3 missing people found, one dead

Police are investigating the death of a woman after she was reported missing with two children.
Police are investigating the death of a woman after she was reported missing with two children.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Police are investigating the death of a woman after she was reported missing with two children.

They were reported missing out of Campbell, Mo. Friday evening, according to law enforcement.

Multiple agencies out of Dunklin County located a vehicle in a field between Senath and Kennett Saturday. When they found the vehicle, a woman and two children were also found.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and transported by the Dunklin County coroner, according to a post from Kenett 911 Communications.

Law enforcement said the two children were suffering from heat exhaustion when they were found.

They were taken to the hospital where they are expected to recover.

Law enforcement say this is an open investigation

This is a developing story and we will update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feels like up to 105
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms and high heat today
Police responded to the Penleigh Apartments Friday morning.
Police arrest man accused of stabbing his mother in Branson, Mo.
City Utilities outage
More than 800 City Utilities customers without power in southwest Springfield
Ozarks Sports Zone
Friday Night Football: Check out scores, highlights from Week 1
Joseph Proffer and Stanley A. Kenaga, Jr. (Shannon County Sheriff's Office)
Birch Tree man pleads guilty and is sentenced to life for 2020 murder

Latest News

Rev it up for awareness event
Rogersville car event raises mental health and suicide awareness
Many gathered in Rogersville Saturday to support the Revving It Up For Awareness event, hosted...
Rogersville car event raises mental health and suicide awareness
72nd annual Crane Broiler Festival
Crane, Mo. hosts its 72nd annual Broiler Festival
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Two people injured after race boat flips at Lake of the Ozarks; boat was not involved in the shootout race event