Birch Tree man pleads guilty and is sentenced to life for 2020 murder

SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Birch Tree pleaded guilty and was sentenced Friday for a murder in 2020.

According to court records, 34-year-old Stanley Kenaga Jr. pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, stealing, second-degree arson, and abandonment of a corpse.

On April 2, 2020, 77-year-old Barbara Lynn was found inside a burned down home. Kenaga was one of two men arrested in the death of Lynn. The other man is Joseph W. Proffer.

Proffer is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree arson, abandonment of a corpse, and stealing. He will have a pre-trial conference on August 28 and a jury trial in October in Phelps County. There was a change of venue for his case in September 2020.

