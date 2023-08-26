Birch Tree man pleads guilty and is sentenced to life for 2020 murder

Joseph Proffer and Stanley A. Kenaga, Jr. (Shannon County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Birch Tree pleaded guilty and was sentenced Friday for a murder in 2020.

According to court records, 34-year-old Stanley Kenaga Jr. pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, stealing, second-degree arson, and abandonment of a corpse.

On April 2, 2020, 77-year-old Barbara Lynn was found inside a burned down home. Kenaga was one of two men arrested in the death of Lynn. The other man is Joseph W. Proffer.

Proffer is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree arson, abandonment of a corpse, and stealing. He will have a pre-trial conference on August 28 and a jury trial in October in Phelps County. There was a change of venue for his case in September 2020.

