Crane, Mo. hosts its 72nd annual Broiler Festival

CRANE, Mo. (KY3) - Over the weekend, people in Crane celebrated the 72nd annual Crane Broiler Fest.

Rides, bluegrass, raffles, and chicken. The Crane Broiler Festival is a two-day event where volunteers cook dinner for everyone. The president of the event says they’ve cooked well over 3,000 dinners.

“Well, it’s cooked right over the coals, so it’s not an off-set smoking situation. The heat’s direct. It takes us about an hour and a half, an hour and 45 minutes to cook the chickens. We can cook three thousand birds in about 7 hours,” said festival president Nathan Quick.

Proceeds from the event go towards scholarships, first responders, and general donations to help the city.

