Deputies receive new technology for patrol vehicles

The equipment was recently installed in the patrol vehicles and is now in use for issuing traffic citations, warnings, and preparing traffic accident reports.(Baxter County Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Thanks to a grant awarded to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office by the Arkansas Highway Safety Office and a local match, the patrol division deputies now have new technology at their fingertips.

Mobile Data Computers (MDC) for the patrol division vehicles were purchased with this grant, along with associated ancillary equipment such as scanners, printers, and mounting racks. 

This equipment was recently installed in the vehicles and is now in use for issuing traffic citations, warnings, and preparing traffic accident reports.  Additional features and upgrades will be operational soon.

The Sheriff’s Office has for several years now participated in the Select Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) with the Arkansas Highway Safety Office. 

Corporal Craig Kocka is the Sheriff’s Office coordinator of that program.  Due to that position, he became aware of grant funds that could be sought for technology upgrades such as MDCs for the eCite and eCrash systems now in common use statewide. 

The Sheriff’s Office applied for grant funds to equip 19 vehicles with the hardware, along with 17 MDC laptop computers assigned to the patrol division deputies.

The grant required a local match.  After learning that the Sheriff’s Office had been awarded the grant, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Foundation, Inc. stepped forward and provided the matching funds that were needed.  This eliminated the need to seek funding for the match from the Baxter County government and the county treasury.

The new MDCs will soon be interfaced with the Sheriff’s Office Records Management System, including the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) component, and with the Arkansas Crime Information Center and National Crime Information Center databases. 

The Sheriff’s Office hopes to expand the number of MDC installations in more sheriff’s office vehicles in the coming months and years.

