GALLERY: Remembering Bob Barker during his time in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It was announced Saturday that popular game show host Bob Barker died at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 99. Many may not realize that Barker had strong ties to the Ozarks.

He graduated from Springfield High School, now Springfield Central High School. He then attended Drury University in the 1940s.

Over the years, Barker has generously donated a total of $3.1 million to his alma mater since 2008 to establish and support the interdisciplinary Animal Studies Program – one of the first such programs at the undergraduate level in the United States. Drury’s program is entirely funded by Barker’s gifts.

In May 2007, Barker spoke at Drury’s graduation. One month later, he would say his goodbyes on “The Price Is Right” after 35 years on the show. Also, in 2007 a sculpture of Barker was created and put in the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.

In 2008, the university named one of the main streets on campus after Barker, now known as Bob Barker Boulevard. Since then, Barker continued visiting Springfield, one of the last times being in 2018.

According to an obituary from the New York Times, Barker came to Springfield when he was 13 years old. He received a basketball scholarship to Drury College in Springfield but dropped out to enlist as a Naval Aviation cadet when World War II broke out.

He was waiting for a combat assignment when the war ended, and he was discharged as a lieutenant junior grade. He returned to Drury, majored in economics, and graduated summa cum laude in 1947.

After graduation, Barker went on to work at KTTS in 1953.

He married Dorothy Jo Gideon, his high school sweetheart; she died in 1981 after 37 years of marriage. They had no children.

Autoplay Caption

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.