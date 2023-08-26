GALLERY: Remembering Bob Barker during his time in Springfield

Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, waves goodbye as he tapes his final episode of "The...
Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, waves goodbye as he tapes his final episode of "The Price Is Right" in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 6, 2007. Bob Barker signed off on 35 years on "The Price Is Right" and 51 years in television in the same low-key, genial fashion that made him one of daytime TV's biggest stars. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)(Damian Dovarganes | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Michael Hoffman and Chris Six
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It was announced Saturday that popular game show host Bob Barker died at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 99. Many may not realize that Barker had strong ties to the Ozarks.

He graduated from Springfield High School, now Springfield Central High School. He then attended Drury University in the 1940s.

Over the years, Barker has generously donated a total of $3.1 million to his alma mater since 2008 to establish and support the interdisciplinary Animal Studies Program – one of the first such programs at the undergraduate level in the United States. Drury’s program is entirely funded by Barker’s gifts.

In May 2007, Barker spoke at Drury’s graduation. One month later, he would say his goodbyes on “The Price Is Right” after 35 years on the show. Also, in 2007 a sculpture of Barker was created and put in the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.

In 2008, the university named one of the main streets on campus after Barker, now known as Bob Barker Boulevard. Since then, Barker continued visiting Springfield, one of the last times being in 2018.

According to an obituary from the New York Times, Barker came to Springfield when he was 13 years old. He received a basketball scholarship to Drury College in Springfield but dropped out to enlist as a Naval Aviation cadet when World War II broke out.

He was waiting for a combat assignment when the war ended, and he was discharged as a lieutenant junior grade. He returned to Drury, majored in economics, and graduated summa cum laude in 1947.

After graduation, Barker went on to work at KTTS in 1953.

He married Dorothy Jo Gideon, his high school sweetheart; she died in 1981 after 37 years of marriage. They had no children.

Caption

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feels like up to 105
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms and high heat today
Police responded to the Penleigh Apartments Friday morning.
Police arrest man accused of stabbing his mother in Branson, Mo.
City Utilities outage
More than 800 City Utilities customers without power in southwest Springfield
Ozarks Sports Zone
Friday Night Football: Check out scores, highlights from Week 1
Joseph Proffer and Stanley A. Kenaga, Jr. (Shannon County Sheriff's Office)
Birch Tree man pleads guilty and is sentenced to life for 2020 murder

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs past Cleveland Browns defensive end...
Deshaun Watson leads the Browns to a pair of TDs in a 33-32 preseason loss to the Chiefs
Feels like up to 105
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms and high heat today
Wind & hail would be the main concerns with the strongest storms
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching some strong to severe t-storm potential through this evening
Bob Barker
Remembering Bob Barker: The Drury University grad