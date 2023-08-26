High school volleyball crowd sings national anthem after recording fails to play

When the recording of the national anthem wouldn't play, the crowd took the lead. (Source: PLEASANTVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa (CNN) - An audio mishap didn’t stop the crowd at a high school volleyball game from being patriotic.

It happened earlier this week in Iowa.

The Pleasantville Trojans were taking on the Des Moines Christian Lions.

Before the game, both teams were standing and waiting for a recording of the national anthem to be played.

But they were met with silence.

That’s when someone walked up to the head table and began singing and the crowd joined in.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the Penleigh Apartments Friday morning.
Police arrest man accused of stabbing his mother in Branson, Mo.
City Utilities outage
More than 800 City Utilities customers without power in southwest Springfield
Feels like up to 105
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms and high heat today
Joseph Proffer and Stanley A. Kenaga, Jr. (Shannon County Sheriff's Office)
Birch Tree man pleads guilty and is sentenced to life for 2020 murder
Ozarks Sports Zone
Friday Night Football: Check out scores, highlights from Week 1

Latest News

Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., speaks during an interview with The...
Tens of thousands expected for March on Washington’s 60th anniversary demonstration
Bob Barker as a student at Drury University in the 1940s.
Remembering Bob Barker: The Drury University grad
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, longtime ‘Price is Right’ host, has died, publicist says
When the recording of the national anthem wouldn't play, the crowd took the lead. (Source:...
Crowd sings anthem after recording fails