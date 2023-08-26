Indoor businesses in Springfield flourish amidst record heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The high heat and humidity have forced people indoors, and that’s led to a boom for some area businesses.

Like the Discovery Center. Normally the Discovery Center’s attendance tapers off when kids return to school. But VP of Operations Tyler Moles says the heat has more visitors pouring in.

“I mean, it’s hot,” said Moles. “We’re getting a lot of the younger kids, the preschool-age kids right now. When it’s a really hot day, this is a great place to come because it’s nice and cool. And we’ve always got new stuff.”

Discovery Center says the heat is, actually, coming at the perfect time, right when it opens a brand new animatronic dinosaur exhibit.

“People are going to be able to see something that’s never been done in a science center in this area, it’s going to be incredible,” said Moles. “And they’re here to stay.”

And who could forget about the Alamo? Drafthouse, that is. With a top floor full of projectors, they say they have to keep the building at cool temperatures, so when it’s so hot outside, they kill two birds with one stone.

“One thing you have to do upstairs is always keep it cold, just to make sure that machinery works well,” said General Manager David Mann. “But also, in a large space, we’re going to have a lot of bodies, you want to keep it cold. It’s an enclosed area, you don’t want people burning up like that body temperature starts to rise”

He says that releases of new Movies like Barbie, Oppenheimer, and the new Blue Beetle, coupled with the heat, created the perfect storm of business. Mann says it doesn’t hurt when you have close to a 30-degree change from outside to inside.

“It’s kind of like the carrot and the stick,” said Mann. “The stick is horrible hot weather. The carrot is a wonderful, awesome box-office blockbuster. So we’ve been very fortunate.”

