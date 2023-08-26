Infant and woman from St. Louis killed in two-vehicle crash in Barry County

Two people from St. Louis killed in crash in Barry County.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A one-year-old boy and a woman, both from St. Louis, have died after a two-vehicle crash near Monett Friday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a Subaru Legacy, driven by a 36-year-old man from St. Louis, was heading south on Missouri Highway 97 at the U.S. Highway 60 intersection.

Authorities say the crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. when the man failed to stop at a stop sign and drove into the path of a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a man from Independence, Missouri, heading east at the intersection.

After the impact, both cars traveled off the road. In the Subaru were four people, the driver, 32-year-old Xiaoxiao Zheng, a three-year-old girl, and a one-year-old boy. Zheng and the boy were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru and the three-year-old girl were taken to a hospital in Joplin. The driver of the truck was not injured.

This marks MSHP Troop D’s 93rd and 94th fatal crash of 2023.

