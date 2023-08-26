More than 800 City Utilities customers without power in southwest Springfield

City Utilities outage
City Utilities outage(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The City Utilities outage map shows more than 800 customers without power in south Springfield.

The outage reaches as far north as Walnut Lawn Street and Erie Street, Primrose Street and Campbell Avenue, Republic Road and Farm Road 141, and as far south as Quail Creek Avenue.

We are working with City Utilities to confirm the reason for the outage.

