More than 800 City Utilities customers without power in southwest Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The City Utilities outage map shows more than 800 customers without power in south Springfield.

The outage reaches as far north as Walnut Lawn Street and Erie Street, Primrose Street and Campbell Avenue, Republic Road and Farm Road 141, and as far south as Quail Creek Avenue.

We are working with City Utilities to confirm the reason for the outage.

