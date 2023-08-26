Operator escapes without injuries when boat catches fire on Lake of the Ozarks

Firefighters battle boat fire on Lake of the Ozarks.
Firefighters battle boat fire on Lake of the Ozarks.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Lee’s Summit escaped without being hurt after the boat he was driving caught fire on Lake of the Ozarks Friday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Michael McCoy was in a boat at the 40-mile mark of the main channel, when the boat burst into flames. Troopers say the engine overheated.

Troopers say McCoy was not hurt, but the boat was a total loss.

