Rogersville car event raises mental health and suicide awareness

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Many gathered in Rogersville Saturday to support the Revving It Up For Awareness event, hosted by a Missouri mother who lost her son.

Heather Bond’s son Tristen took his life four years ago, which inspired Bond to start spreading awareness with events like this.

”It definitely means a lot. I know that it’s a hot day, so the people that come down here are definitely coming here for the purpose and for the reason. Either they have lost somebody, unfortunately, or they struggle mentally themselves,” says Bond.

This is the second year Bond has hosted the event, the first in Kansas City.

She hopes to host the event in different places each year to spread awareness in different areas.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call 988.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Many gathered in Rogersville Saturday to support the Revving It Up For Awareness event, hosted...
