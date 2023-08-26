Two people injured after race boat flips at Lake of the Ozarks; boat was not involved in the shootout race event

Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were taken to the hospital after their race boat overturned Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F Twitter, the boat crashed in the middle of the Grand Glaize Arm near Public Beach #2.

Authorities say three people were on the boat, and two of them suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

MSHP Water crews worked to flip the boat back right side up. Authorities say the boat was not part of the Shootout Race event being held at Lake of the Ozarks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feels like up to 105
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms and high heat today
Police responded to the Penleigh Apartments Friday morning.
Police arrest man accused of stabbing his mother in Branson, Mo.
City Utilities outage
More than 800 City Utilities customers without power in southwest Springfield
Ozarks Sports Zone
Friday Night Football: Check out scores, highlights from Week 1
Joseph Proffer and Stanley A. Kenaga, Jr. (Shannon County Sheriff's Office)
Birch Tree man pleads guilty and is sentenced to life for 2020 murder

Latest News

pharmacy generic
FACT CHECK: Ad warning of ‘increased drug costs’ under bipartisan bill misleading
Bob Barker Drury University
GALLERY: Remembering Bob Barker during his time in Springfield
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs past Cleveland Browns defensive end...
Deshaun Watson leads the Browns to a pair of TDs in a 33-32 preseason loss to the Chiefs
Feels like up to 105
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms and high heat today