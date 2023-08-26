Two people injured after race boat flips at Lake of the Ozarks; boat was not involved in the shootout race event
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were taken to the hospital after their race boat overturned Saturday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F Twitter, the boat crashed in the middle of the Grand Glaize Arm near Public Beach #2.
Authorities say three people were on the boat, and two of them suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.
MSHP Water crews worked to flip the boat back right side up. Authorities say the boat was not part of the Shootout Race event being held at Lake of the Ozarks.
