Aurora man killed in two-motorcycle crash on Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Aurora has died after a two-motorcycle crash Sunday around midday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, around 11:25 a.m., 59-year-old Jessie Ray, and a woman were riding a Suzuki motorcycle west on a county road intersection on Highway 13 near the Pilot Travel Center.

The crash occurred when Ray failed to yield to another motorcycle heading north on Highway 13, driven by a 60-year-old man from Bolivar. After the collision, both motorcycles went off the roadway, and all three people were thrown off the motorcycles.

Ray died at the scene, and the other two people were taken by separate helicopters to hospitals in Springfield in serious condition.

Authorities say Ray and his passenger were wearing helmets, and it is unknown if the man from Bolivar was wearing a helmet.

This marks MSHP Troop D’s 95th fatal crash of 2023.

