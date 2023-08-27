FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Brief taste of fall to start the new work/school week out!

Good Sunday evening, everyone. While it was nice to get some rainfall over the past few days which resulted in about 1/3 of an inch on average, it was nice to see drier air and more comfortable temperatures roll back into the Ozarks today. After lows near 70 this morning, everyone peaked in the upper 70s to almost the middle 80s this afternoon. It’s easy to see why when we break down the weather setup. At the surface, high pressure over the Great Lakes is keeping the northeast breeze in place for the next 24 hours. Upstairs, an upper-level low over Hudson Bay we’ll keep us on the cool side of the jet for the next several days.

High pressure over the Great Lakes in control (KY3)

Upper-level high back in the Desert Southwest for now (KY3)

With no big systems on the way over the next few days, we will keep skies mostly sunny for both Monday and Tuesday. Plus, temperatures will stay comfortably warm while the upper-level high stays in the Desert Southwest through Thursday.

Upper-level trough keeps us warm much of this week (KY3)

Still warm and quiet for Thursday (KY3)

However, the upper-level high will start to build back in as we head into Friday and this upcoming weekend.

Upper-level high returns this weekend (KY3)

Unlike the setup we had last week, the upper level high by the weekend should stay centered over the central and southern plains. While temperatures are expected to rise with that returning high, we aren’t seeing a big jump in humidity on the way. In fact, much of the week should have dew points ranging between the 50s and the middle 60s. These numbers will be much more manageable compared to the outrageously high dew points we had last week.

Humidity staying in check this week (KY3)

While the humidity should stay in check through the week ahead, the upper-level setup won’t bring any big storm systems our way. While we could still use some rainfall, the nicer weather should allow you to catch up on any outdoor chores like yard work or mowing the lawn.

As for our temperatures this week, we will start with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s across the area on Monday morning. After a nice start to the day, the northeast breeze will only let temperatures warm into the lower to middle 80s for a nice Monday afternoon.

Upper 50s to lower 60s for Monday morning (KY3)

Lower to middle 80s Monday afternoon (KY3)

Tuesday’s temperatures should play out the same way. After morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s, we should see highs back in the middle 80s for Tuesday afternoon.

Back into the middle 80s Tuesday (KY3)

After temperatures staying near the average high of 87 on Wednesday and Thursday, that upper-level high returning by the weekend will heat things up again.

Near normal before heating up this weekend (KY3)

While the humidity will stay in check by the upcoming weekend, we will see highs back near 90 on Friday and in the lower to middle 90s for Saturday and next Sunday.

