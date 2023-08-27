FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A nice drop in temperatures & humidity moving in!

Good Saturday evening, everyone. The day started out with excessive heat warnings and heat advisories for areas along and south of U.S. Highway 60. Thankfully, a cold front and a separate surface low will continue to force these warnings and advisories to expire by 9 o’clock Saturday night. Not only is it nice to see this cold front pass through, but the upper-level high that kept us way too hot and humid this week is back in the Desert Southwest.

Cold front and a separate low working away from the region tonight (KY3)

Upper-level high thankfully back to our west (KY3)

While this change in our setup will be welcome for much of the week ahead, we will keep an eye out for some scattered thunderstorms before midnight that could be strong to severe. In fact, areas southeast of Interstate 44 have a level one to two risk for some storms to turn severe.

A low severe threat through this Saturday evening (KY3)

Futurecast still wants the chance for scattered showers and storms to continue in the eastern Ozarks until 9 to 11 o’clock tonight. If we had additional storms briefly turn severe, the main threats would be some wind gusts near 60 mph and some hail up to the size of quarters. Many spots will be dry with some clouds hanging around overnight. I won’t rule out an isolated shower or two and a couple of spots east of US 63 by Sunday morning.

Scattered t-storms early this evening (KY3)

Clouds for many and a shower for a few to start Sunday morning out (KY3)

After mostly cloudy skies to start the morning out, we will see skies turn partly sunny for your Sunday afternoon. Beyond that skies will be mostly clear for Monday morning and for Monday afternoon. That’s a trend that will continue through the rest of the week.

Partly sunny skies return through Sunday (KY3)

I say that because the upper-level setup shows the summer heat dome staying well to our South and West through the middle of the week. As it does so, I don’t see any other storm systems on the way in. That’s a setup that will keep us quiet and comfortably warm through Thursday.

Comfortably warm with no big systems through midweek (KY3)

By Friday and Saturday, that upper-level high will start to build back across the central plains and influence the weather here in the Ozarks. While some indications want the temperatures to really ramp back up by next weekend, I think those numbers look too hot. With this setup, we’ll plan on temperatures back just above normal by the time next weekend rolls around.

Upper-level high wants to build back in late next week (KY3)

So, how do temperatures look through the week ahead? For Sunday morning, we’ll have lows drop back near 70° across the area. With drier air and a north breeze in place throughout the day, that will lead to highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s to wrap up the weekend.

Mild Sunday morning to start (KY3)

Upper 70s to lower 80s Sunday afternoon (KY3)

Monday looks great as well. After morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s, mostly sunny skies and dry air will allow highs to return into the lower to middle 80s.

A bit chilly for some Monday morning (KY3)

Lower to middle 80s Monday afternoon (KY3)

The temperature trend shows our highs staying in the middle 80s through the middle of the week.

Highs near normal midweek before heating up again (KY3)

By Friday and Saturday, I think that the returning upper-level high will force us back into the lower 90s to get next weekend started.

