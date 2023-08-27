Food banks seeing increased need across the Ozarks

(KY3)
By Savannah Harrison
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Food banks across the Ozarks are seeing an increased need in the community.

Ozarks Food Harvest said it served 20 million meals over its last fiscal year, starting in July of 2022 and ending in June of 2023.

“So in the past year, we’ve been able to distribute 20 million meals across our 28 county service area. So we work with more than 270 community and faith-based charities to distribute food across southwest Missouri each and every year,” said Jordan Browning, Director of Communications with Ozarks Food Harvest.

Browning says they’ve been feeding 60,000 people a month, up 10,000 from 2021′s 50,000 a month. That means they’re serving more people than they did during peak COVID.

Other food pantries are seeing similar problems. Officials with Least of These in Christian County say it’s seen a 37% increase in people needing food in the last year.

That’s why Browning says food banks are so crucial right now.

“I think we can all acknowledge food is such a base level of need. It really allows you to do all of those things that you need to do in your life, whether that’s, you know, looking for a job or being able to take care of your children. All of that becomes more difficult if you’re hungry,” said Browning.

Browning says the need is due to a multitude of reasons. People are still struggling to recoup after COVID-19, and the cost of goods and services continues to rise.

“I mean, we’ve seen the increased childcare expenses, we’ve seen increased housing expenses. And we’ve seen a lot of increased food expenses completely across southwest Missouri. And all of these are compounding together, really difficult for families to get back on their feet,” said Browning.

If you’re in need of food, you can head here to Ozarks Food Harvest’s website, where they have a list of organizations that can help.

If you’re looking to get involved, Browning says they always need volunteers. You can head here to sign up to volunteer with Ozarks Food Harvest.

