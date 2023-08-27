Fugitive arrested in Douglas County, Mo. after multi-county manhunt

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man with warrants and charges in several Missouri counties was arrested after a manhunt Saturday.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the search started when authorities learned that 30-year-old Dalton Hall was possibly seen in Texas County.

Authorities did not find him there, Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase then got a second tip that Hall was in a house near Gentryville. When authorities got on scene, they found Hall and a woman in the abandoned house.

There was a short stand-off that occurred when deputies went to confront Hall, but he was arrested shortly after. According to Sheriff Degase, he had mentioned to the woman a few days earlier that if she was assisting Hall, she would face charges. She was arrested but has not been formally charged.

Hall has several burglary and theft charges out of Wright County and had a warrant out in Douglas County for three burglary charges. He is being held in the Douglas County Jail with a bond of $50,000.

“Sheriff Degase would like to thank the MJTF, Wright County SOG, Ozark County Sheriff’s Office, Mtn. Grove PD and the Howell County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance on this case. Well over 200-man hours went into locating and apprehending Hall who was hunted by Sheriff Degase and Deputies for over a week as Hall continued to victimize the residents of Douglas County. Sheriff Degase commends the tenacity of his Deputies who continued to follow up on leads that came in,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

