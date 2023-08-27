Multiple arrests made after fights break out in downtown Springfield Sunday morning

Multiple arrests are made after several fights in downtown Springfield
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple people are behind bars after several fights in downtown Springfield.

Officials with the Springfield Police Department say it all started a little before 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, when several fights started near Walnut Street and Patton Avenue.

The department says two officers who were working downtown called for backup, and witnesses tell KY3 they saw dozens of police officers on scene.

During the hectic situation, police say several items were thrown toward and at officers, and a window in a patrol car was shattered. Officers closed off part of Walnut street, between South and Campbell Avenue, while they cleared the area. The number of people arrested has not yet been released.

One officer did go to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries. Officers tell KY3 the officer’s injuries were caused by an equipment malfunction.

