Multiple fire crews respond to landfill fire

Multiple fire crews across Mississippi County were called to the Mississippi County landfill on...
Multiple fire crews across Mississippi County were called to the Mississippi County landfill on Saturday, Aug. 27.(Osceola Fire Department)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUXORA, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple fire crews across Mississippi County were called to the Mississippi County landfill on Saturday, Aug. 27.

According to the Osceola Fire Department, around 5:15 they were called to the scene of a landfill fire. The west side of the landfill was in flames when they arrived.

Mississippi County landfill staff used heavy equipment to uncover debris.

The Blytheville, Burdette, Keiser, and Luxora fire departments also helped put out the fire.

Drones were used to provide thermal imaging to the Osceola Fire Department Aerial UAS Tactical Search and Rescue.

Drone footage of the fire.
Drone footage of the fire.(Osceola Fire Department)

Units were on the scene for about three hours.

According to emergency responders, there were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a woman after she was reported missing with two children.
3 missing people found, one dead
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Multiple arrests are made after several fights in downtown Springfield
Multiple arrests after fights in downtown Springfield Sunday morning
Two people from St. Louis killed in crash in Barry County.
Infant and woman from St. Louis killed in two-vehicle crash in Barry County
Beautiful afternoon!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Brief taste of fall

Latest News

Over 40 vendors and hundreds of attendees showed up to the annual Wild West Days Festival....
City of Fordland goes back in time for Wild West Days event
Food banks seeing increased need across the Ozarks
Ozarks Food Harvest said it served 20 million meals over its last fiscal year, starting in July...
Food banks seeing increased need across the Ozarks
Over the weekend, people in Crane celebrated the 72nd annual Crane Broiler Fest.
Crane, Mo. hosts its 72nd annual Broiler Festival