New bills going into effect in Missouri on Monday

(KY3)
By Savannah Harrison
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New bills signed by Missouri Governor Parson go into effect across the state Monday. They’ll affect a variety of issues in Missouri.

Many of the laws change things for law enforcement. For instance, the widely talked-about texting and driving bill goes into effect, though penalties won’t be enacted until 2025.

Another bill going into effect could change the way first responders handle overdoses. While many use Narcan, this new provision would allow first responders to use any medication approved by the FDA to stop and prevent overdoses.

Senate Bill 24 was also signed by the governor and will go into effect. It provides better mental health care for first responders, including workman’s compensation for PTSD.

Other bills going into effect will change education and licensing. One of those new laws includes Senate Bill 34, which allows public and charter schools to offer New Testament and old Hebrew classes as electives to students.

Another bill passed will update how vehicle titling works, including allowing licensed car dealerships to collect sales tax and give drivers their titles and license plates.

And in the spectrum of healthcare, several bills were signed by the governor.

One of those bills that goes into effect Monday includes a ban on gender-affirming care for children and teens after a judge refused to block the measure.

Another will benefit low-income mothers. Senate Bill 45 expands Medicaid coverage for new moms from 60 days after birth to one year.

Parson signed 31 bills in all and vetoed one bill. That vetoed bill contained 33 separate provisions, termed by lawmakers as an “omnibus” bill.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a woman after she was reported missing with two children.
3 missing people found, one dead
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Multiple arrests are made after several fights in downtown Springfield
Multiple arrests after fights in downtown Springfield Sunday morning
Two people from St. Louis killed in crash in Barry County.
Infant and woman from St. Louis killed in two-vehicle crash in Barry County
Beautiful afternoon!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Brief taste of fall

Latest News

Over 40 vendors and hundreds of attendees showed up to the annual Wild West Days Festival....
City of Fordland goes back in time for Wild West Days event
Food banks seeing increased need across the Ozarks
Ozarks Food Harvest said it served 20 million meals over its last fiscal year, starting in July...
Food banks seeing increased need across the Ozarks
Multiple fire crews across Mississippi County were called to the Mississippi County landfill on...
Multiple fire crews respond to landfill fire